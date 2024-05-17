Committee hearing erupts into chaos as Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

ATLANTA — A committee hearing on Capitol Hill turned personal as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia’s 14th District got into a back-and-forth with other members of Congress, hurling insults at each other.

The late-night committee hearing was intended to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s refusal to turn over information involving President Joe Biden.

Instead, it quickly became a heated back and forth.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene said about Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s appearance.

“That’s beneath even you Ms. Greene,” Rep. Jamie Raskin then told Greene.

“That is absolutely unacceptable, how dare you attack the physical appearance of another person,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Greene.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer tried to bring the hearing to order, but Greene and Ocasio-Cortez kept going.

“Are your feelings hurt?” Greene asked Ocasio-Cortez.

“Move her words down,” Ocasio-Cortez asked the committee chair.

“Aww,” Greene said to Ocasio-Cortez.

“Oh, girl. Baby girl. Don’t even play with me…” Ocasio-Cortez told Greene.

“Really? Baby girl? I don’t think so,” Greene told Ocasio-Cortez.

“I’m just curious. To better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Comer then said.

The panel ultimately voted to advance contempt proceedings against the attorney general.

Greene said she would not apologize for what she said.

The Congresswoman will be back in Georgia this weekend attending the Republican state convention in Columbus.

