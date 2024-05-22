Congresswoman files trademark for ‘butch body’ comment made toward Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

ATLANTA — Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has filed paperwork to officially trademark the comments she made toward Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a heated committee hearing last week.

Greene told Crockett, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” as they were in the middle of a late-night committee hearing intended to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s refusal to turn over information involving President Joe Biden.

Crockett shot back at Greene saying, “I’m just curious. To better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Crockett has now submitted a trademark application for her words “bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body” to be used on clothing, including “hats, hoodies, socks, bottoms as clothing, t-shirts, and tops as clothing,” the application says.

Greene also got into it with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during the hearing.

Crockett later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “I asked for clarification about what qualifies as “engaging in personalities” & basically wanted to know if I could talk shit about her appearance as… well… y’all know what she looks like, right? PEOPLE IN GLASS HOUSES! This is what happens when mentally deficient people who can’t read and follow rules or just don’t give a damn… somehow end up in CONGRESS!”

Greene also took to X to give her side of the issue, saying, “Pardon me if I don’t talk as nicely as some people would like to hear. I’m not going to keep you all addicted to outrage and hopium that never solves a problem or stops the inevitable implosion of the United States of America. I’m completely over it.”

Some people are upset about the scene from Oversight Committee last night, well I’m upset and disgusted pretty much everyday at the Democrat controlled DOJ, federal government, and Congress in general.



In response to the trademark application, Greene told Fox News Digital that she was more than happy with her appearance.

“I turn 50 on Monday, and I’m so excited that I’m still alive and healthy and have done so much in life. And I think no matter what shape, size or how we look, we need to be ourselves, not telling women the only way to be attractive or accepted is to have fake boobs, fake hair, fake lashes, and injected faces,” Greene said. “I mean, we all wear makeup and do lashes and stuff sometimes, but it’s out of control. Women need a better message for women.”

