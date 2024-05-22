Father of 2-year-old boy found at East Point garbage facility indicted in his murder

EAST POINT, Ga. — WARNING: This report contains details that some may find graphic or disturbing.

A grand jury indicted a man accused of killing his 2-year-old son and dumping his body, which was later found at an East Point garbage station.

Artavious North reported that his son, J’Asiah Mitchell, was kidnapped in August in DeKalb County. Investigators determined a kidnapping never took place and arrested North days later. Police later found Mitchell’s body at a garbage facility.

Fulton County court documents show North was indicted May 17 on murder, felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, concealing the death of another and abandonment of a dead body.

The indictment accuses North of causing his son “cruel physical pain” that led to his death and that he “did throw away and abandon” the 2-year-old by placing his body in an open dumpster.

Crews spent several days draining a small lake near North’s apartment complex in their search for J’Asiah.

Police believed that North dumped the child’s body in a dumpster near his home. Garbage crews unknowingly transported the body to a nearby transfer station in East Point

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with J’Asiah’s mother after her son was found. Asia Mitchell had two words to say about her child’s father on social media: “You evil.”

“Because it is evil,” Mitchell said. “My baby ain’t deserve this... and for you to not tell me nothing.”

Court records do not show any upcoming hearings for North’s case.

Father facing murder charge after body found at garbage facility confirmed to be missing 2-year-old





