‘All we need is J’asiah;’ Family searches for 2-year-old who disappeared in DeKalb County while with

EASTPOINT, Ga. — The search for 2-year old J’Asiah Mitchell continues as crews drain a lake in Eastpoint. It’s near where the 2-year-old’s father Artavious North lives.

North originally said J’Asiah had been kidnapped at gunpoint in Dekalb County, but Dekalb County Police arrested North and charged him with making a false statement.

Saturday night, Channel 2′s Larry Spruill, and Channel 2 Action News cameras were back at the lake off Lakeview Place in East Point and the family of J’Asiah Mitchell were also there.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“My daughter wants to look for her son, so that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to look wherever she wants to look, wherever she wants to go. Whatever idea she comes up with and thinks she might need to go check it out, we’re right behind her,” said J’Asiah’s Grandmother Leriesa Mitchell.

J’Asiah’s grandmother Leriesa Mitchell talked to Channel 2 Action News about the situation.

“All we need is J’asiah. We don’t want nothing else. We don’t want nothing more. We just want J’Asiah,” said Lariesa.

The search for J’Asiah started on Wednesday night, after his father 23-year old Artravious North told police his son was kidnapped at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road in Dekalb County, while he was stopped at a stop sign.

TRENDING STORIES:

Thursday night, Dekalb Police said North’s story wasn’t true. They arrested North for making a false police report. But there were still no signs of J’Asiah.

Early Saturday, J’Asiah’s family went back to the apartment complex where North reported the kidnapping.

“We found out this apartment complex is a place where he used to hang out at. He used to bring J’Asiah out here. We talked to numerous of people who live out here. They also said they seen my grandson playing with other kids out here,” said Lariesa.

Spruill asked Lariesa how is she staying motivated, “Because I know I’m bringing my grandson home.”

Spruill also asked the grandmother, if she believes her son is still alive.

“I know he’s still alive. I know he’s still alive,” said Lariesa.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Eastpoint Police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:





©2023 Cox Media Group