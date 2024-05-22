3 ‘armed and dangerous’ teen murder suspects on the run after 15-year-old killed in south GA park

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Police in Valdosta are urgently searching for three teens considered armed and dangerous after a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday night.

On May 18, at 11:48 p.m., Valdosta officers were called to a parking lot at Scott Park on Old Statenville Road. A citizen called 911 to report a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy lying alone in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Valdosta detectives secured arrest for three suspects in connection to the shooting.

Police are searching for Jamar Rashad Wimbush, 17, Tyrell Bolden, 17, and Lutravis Hester, 16 years of age, all of Valdosta.

The trio is currently wanted for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officials remind anyone who is helping the suspects will be charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or call the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online.

