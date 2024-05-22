Man, woman found shot off Interstate 20 during morning rush hour

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating a shooting on an interstate that injured two people.

Atlanta police say the victims were found off Interstate 20 westbound near Langhorn Street around 5:08 a.m. during the morning rush hour.

Paramedics took a 39-year-old man and 34-year-old woman to the hospital. They are listed as stable.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. Investigators have not released the victims’ names.

