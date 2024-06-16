3 suspects accused of stealing Penske truck from GA arrested for theft of items in Alabama

GEORGIA — Multiple authorities working together led to the arrest of three suspects accused of commercial burglary of a moving vehicle, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office says.

On Wednesday, HCSO was alerted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office that a commercial burglary occurred in their area and that a Penske truck believed to be involved in the burglary was around a Walmart store in Bremen.

HCSO officials arrived at the location, found the truck, and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver of the truck jumped out of the truck and ran, leaving the vehicle in gear.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The truck continued through the parking lot, and it came to a rest after striking a guard rail, officials said.

The suspects inside of the truck, identified as Kohlton Sheets and Krista Bradberry, exited the truck once it came to a stop and attempted to run, but were arrested. Douglas Boatright, the driver of the truck was arrested after a short chase with deputies.

On Thursday, HCSO officials with the help of a search warrant found items from Randolph County, Alabama inside the truck, along with masks, tools, and a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Officials also learned the Penske truck, valued at $190,000, was stolen from a business in Temple, GA on June 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

Boatright, 52, of Tallapoosa, GA is charged with reckless driving, fleeing, or attempting to elude, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of the tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

Boatright is also facing a probation violation charge.

Sheets, 26, of Tallapoosa, GA is now charged with, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of the tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bradberry, 34, of Tallapoosa, GA is now charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of the tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Driver arrested after hitting ambulance, causing it to overturn in DeKalb County Officials say a truck failed to yield and collided with the ambulance, causing it to overturn.

©2024 Cox Media Group