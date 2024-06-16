Georgia

3 suspects accused of stealing Penske truck from GA arrested for theft of items in Alabama

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Penske truck stolen from Temple Georgia Multiple authorities working together led to the arrest of three suspects accused of commercial burglary of a moving vehicle, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office says.

GEORGIA — Multiple authorities working together led to the arrest of three suspects accused of commercial burglary of a moving vehicle, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office says.

On Wednesday, HCSO was alerted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office that a commercial burglary occurred in their area and that a Penske truck believed to be involved in the burglary was around a Walmart store in Bremen.

HCSO officials arrived at the location, found the truck, and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver of the truck jumped out of the truck and ran, leaving the vehicle in gear.

The truck continued through the parking lot, and it came to a rest after striking a guard rail, officials said.

The suspects inside of the truck, identified as Kohlton Sheets and Krista Bradberry, exited the truck once it came to a stop and attempted to run, but were arrested. Douglas Boatright, the driver of the truck was arrested after a short chase with deputies.

On Thursday, HCSO officials with the help of a search warrant found items from Randolph County, Alabama inside the truck, along with masks, tools, and a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Officials also learned the Penske truck, valued at $190,000, was stolen from a business in Temple, GA on June 11.

Boatright, 52, of Tallapoosa, GA is charged with reckless driving, fleeing, or attempting to elude, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of the tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

Boatright is also facing a probation violation charge.

Sheets, 26, of Tallapoosa, GA is now charged with, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of the tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

Bradberry, 34, of Tallapoosa, GA is now charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of the tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

