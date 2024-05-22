New details in police report reveal suspect in KSU student’s murder was found in her car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A police report details Samuel Harris’ arrest in Cobb County after he shot and killed Alasia Franklin, a Kennesaw State University student.

According to the victim’s family, Harris is Franklin’s ex-boyfriend.

Channel 2 Action News has learned more about the car police found the suspect in after they say he took off.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michelle Newell was live outside of the Cobb County Jail on Tuesday during Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. with new details.

New details in a police report say officers found Harris in another jurisdiction after he killed Franklin.

According to Franklin’s mother, Harris was found in Franklin’s car.

Those who knew and loved Franklin can’t believe she’s gone.

“She had the brightest future ever and I just hate that he took all of that away from her because of something so small,” said Christyle Holmes, Franklin’s friend.

“How often do you help college students who are in a domestic violent situation? We see college students very often. How often? I would say one in three are college students,” said Raysa Figaro, Director of Programs at Live Safe Resources.

Figaro told Newell that her organization visits KSU several times a year spreading awareness and providing help.

“Excessive texting. Is your partner texting you very often? Are they always trying to find out where you are. Why are you with certain people. Are they trying to control your emotions your behaviors? Things like that are beginning signs,” said Figaro.

Holmes told Newell that she focused on awareness.

“If you know someone in a relationship right now and they are not fully being themselves around their significant others please talk to your friend and tell her to speak up,” said Holmes.

Harris doesn’t appear to have a criminal background in Georgia but he is facing three felonies in Cobb County, including murder.

