Country music star known for Georgia Southern cap ties the knot

SONOMA, Calif. — Georgia country music star Cole Swindell has had his last “Single Saturday Night.”

Swindell, 40, married girlfriend Courtney Little, 25, on Wednesday in Sonoma, California.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The south Georgia native grew up in Bronwood, Georgia in Terrell County. He’s a proud alumnus of Georgia Southern University.

Little was able to convince him to replace the GSU baseball cap with a cowboy hat for the wedding.

TRENDING STORIES:

The couple announced their engagement in May 2023.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am,” Swindell told PEOPLE after their engagement. “I feel like I’m very fortunate to be where I am in my career, but I feel like I’ve missed out on a lot of real-life moments. I’m just glad to have somebody to share everything with. She makes me better, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in all parts of my life.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Extended stay motel in Marietta goes up in flames

©2024 Cox Media Group