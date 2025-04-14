Cooler days ahead before warm weather returns for weekend

Temperatures Monday afternoon made it into the low- to mid-80s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking a cold front that is going to come through overnight and into Tuesday morning, and that will be followed by some cooler air.

Wednesday and Thursday morning, we are going to have lower temperatures into the 40s – no frost, no freeze but a chilly start to the day.

Then quickly high pressure will build in and warm us up again, and we will have highs in the low- to mid-80s Friday through Sunday with dry weather.

The high pressure dominating the weather will keep us warm and keep the severe weather threat to our north and west all week long.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group