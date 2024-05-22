Gwinnett voters approve creating City of Mulberry

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Despite a court battle and challenges from some Gwinnett County residents, voters approved the incorporation of the City of Mulberry in Tuesday night’s elections.

Nearly 57% of voters approved creation of the City of Mulberry, according to preliminary results in Gwinnett County,

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Having passed the ballot referendum, the vote brings the creation of Mulberry through to the next step.

Originally, creating Mulberry passed the state legislature in February, including getting approval from Gov. Brian Kemp.

TRENDING STORIES:

Legal challenges followed, ending shortly before the vote when a judge rule to allow the vote to go forward.

Still, the court battle may not be over. Stephen Hughes, who sued to block the referendum vote from occurring, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that he plans to challenge the city’s incorporation again, saying he was afraid voters were misled about the tax status of the city.

For now, the Tuesday night ballot results will allow the city’s formation to move forward.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Disabled DeKalb woman says she been complaining about apartment filth for more than 5 years

©2024 Cox Media Group