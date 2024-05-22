Tickets go on sale today for Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever games at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — Tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning for the Atlanta Dream’s home games versus the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena.

The Dream announced last week that it was moving the June 21 and Aug. 26 games to their former home. The games will feature the last three No. 1 draft picks: the Dream’s Rhyne Howard and the Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tickets will available at 10 a.m. on the Dream’s website here. Season-ticket holders and fans who already bought should have received an email about the tickets they already purchased.

Atlanta currently plays at the 3,500 seat Gateway Center Arena, which is the smallest capacity of the WNBA arenas. State Farm Arena, where the Dream played from 2008 to 2016 and 2019, can hold up to 17,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Dream is off to a 2-1 start to the season but tickets have been a hot commodity since before the season began. In April, Atlanta announced that it sold out its season-ticket allotment.

Other games against the defending champions Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky, led by Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso, are listed as sold out.

“We’re not new to sell outs. We actually had eight sell outs under new ownership three years ago. We had 12 sellouts last year,” president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker told Channel 2′s Karyn Greer. “And so this year is extra special because we’re catching this wave. It’s an incredible year. We’ve got an exciting draft class, and we’re so excited.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Dream president sits down with Channel 2 to discuss sellouts, future of WNBA Channel 2′s Karyn Greer sat down with the Atlanta Dream’s president ahead of the Dream’s season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night.

©2024 Cox Media Group