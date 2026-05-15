Names for Georgia State’s new baseball field, stadium approved

ATLANTA — Construction is coming along for Georgia State’s new baseball field and stadium on the site of the former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. This week, the Panthers’ new home got its name approved.

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The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved Chastain Childers Field at Bill and Susan Reeves Baseball Stadium during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Chastain “Chase” Childers was a former Georgia State baseball player and Cobb County police officer. He died in July 2025 rescuing a family of five from a rip current off Pawley’s Island, S.C. last summer.

Childers won a conference championship with the Panthers in 2009 and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles before his career in law enforcement.

Chase Childers (GoFundMe)

Bill Reeves was Georgia State alum, longtime donor and former athletics Board of Trustees member. He was fondly known as “Mr. GSU.”

Bill and his wife, Susan, donated millions to the athletic program, including funds toward the GSU Athletic Complex in Panthersville.

Reeves died in 2024. GSU athletics launched the William “Bill” D. Reeves Society, a philanthropic leadership society to support all 16 of the Panthers sports programs.

Bill Reeves Bill Reeves was Georgia State alum, longtime donor and former athletics Board of Trustees member. Photo: Georgia State Athletics

Georgia State plans for the new stadium to be completed by the fall.

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