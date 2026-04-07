Development near new GSU baseball stadium to bring way to ‘College Town Downtown’

ATLANTA — Georgia State University is expanding its footprint in the Summerhill neighborhood, unveiling for the first time what leaders hope will become a major transformation of its athletic facilities.

GSU Athletic Director Charlie Cobb spoke one-on-one with Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter on Tuesday, sharing more about the university’s vision to build a centralized athletics hub just south of downtown.

“Metro Atlanta is large. It’s a huge sports market, and we want to carve out our niche,” Cobb said.

University leaders say the goal is to create a true college town atmosphere, anchored by cutting edge facilities and elevated game day experiences, all within a growing sports and entertainment district.

The “College Town Downtown” vision includes completion of a new baseball stadium, along with future phases that could bring a covered football practice field, new basketball and volleyball practice facilities, and a softball stadium.

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The plan aims not only to provide student athletes with premier training resources but also to energize fan support, fill the stands, and expand fundraising efforts.

Cobb says the five-year strategy goes beyond new buildings, focusing on strengthening the GSU community, enhancing the fan experience, and growing opportunities for athletes through NIL.

“The world is going to shift and change, and we want to be ready for what that looks like,” Cobb said. “Facilities are part of it, finances are part of it, and certainly fans are part of that.”

The new baseball stadium is expected to be completed by this fall.

Leaders say future projects will be evaluated annually, with plans likely rolling out in two phases based on performance and fundraising benchmarks.

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