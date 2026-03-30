Georgia State unveils plan to upgrade athletic facilities

ATLANTA — Georgia State University unveiled its 5-year strategic plan for new and improved athletic facilities. It’s part of the athletic program’s efforts to boost fan attendance by 50% and increase its annual fundraising.

A central component of the strategy is the continued development of the Summerhill neighborhood into an athletics hub.

The “College Town Downtown” vision includes the completion of the new baseball stadium and future phases featuring a covered football practice field, new practice facilities for basketball and volleyball and a softball stadium.

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Other planned additions include a beach volleyball venue, tennis courts and hospitality areas. These projects follow the recent completion of the GSU Convocation Center and the 188 MLK Soccer Complex.

The department is also prioritizing student-athlete financial resources and leadership. The vision sets a goal to exceed $3 million in revenue sharing for student-athletes through NIL and other opportunities. To manage these initiatives, the university intends to hire a general manager focused on revenue growth.

Competitive goals for the next five years include winning conference championships in football and men’s basketball, which the department identified as its flagship programs. Performance will be measured annually against conference peers.

The department aims for all sports to consistently finish in the top half of league standings, with specific programs targeted to reach the top quartile.

To support these goals, the university seeks to increase fan attendance by 50% over the five-year period. This effort will include expanded programming and enhanced game-day experiences designed to unite alumni and local residents.

The department also plans to establish a student-athlete leadership council to provide more opportunities for personal and professional growth within the program.

The new baseball stadium in the Summerhill neighborhood is scheduled to be completed in fall 2026. Georgia State Athletics will evaluate its progress annually based on competitive standings and fundraising metrics.

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