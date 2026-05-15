57-year-old woman dies after crash in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 57-year-old woman died in a car crash in Cobb County on Thursday, police say. The Cobb County Police Department identified the victim as Yodit Momo.

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CCPD says the crash happened at the intersection of Old Paper Mill Road and Lower Roswell Road. According to reports, Momo was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry west on Old Paper Mill Road at the same time the driver of a 2020 Dodge Ram was traveling east on Lower Roswell Road. The Toyota entered the path of the Dodge as it entered the intersection, causing them to crash.

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“Momo sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office,” CCPD said. “Her next of kin has been notified.”

Police say there were no other injuries reported.

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