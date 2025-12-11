What will happen to Hank Aaron tributes at site of new Georgia State baseball stadium?

ATLANTA — Georgia State University will begin transforming the former site of Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium for its new baseball stadium while still honoring the legacy of baseball legend Hank Aaron.

The athletic department announced Thursday that it got the go-ahead to start the construction on the $15.4 million project. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and the construction crews have already gotten to work.

The Panthers baseball team currently plays 12 miles from campus in DeKalb County. The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved the stadium back in May 2024.

The new 1,000-seat stadium will be built on the GSU green lot, which is currently the site of the former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

But what will happen to the tributes to Aaron’s record-breaking home run from April 8, 1974?

Right now, there is a chain link fence and wall in the parking lot that was put in place after Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was demolished. Georgia State says it will replace it with a new marker in left field.

Hank Aaron 715 Wall

The university also plans to move the Aaron statue outside Center Parc Credit Union Stadium to the baseball stadium entrance.

The GSU baseball stadium initially had an open date targeted for February 2026 when the college baseball season starts. It will now be completed sometime in fall 2026.

