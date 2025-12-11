Atlanta Falcons to play international game in 2026 season

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will play another international game next season.

The NFL announced the Falcons will be designated as the home team for one of the 2026 regular season games overseas.

The exact location, date, time, and opponent for the Falcons’ 2026 international game have not yet been confirmed. The team says season ticket holders will get one preseason game and eight regular season games.

This will be the fifth time the Falcons have played a game outside the United States. They played in London in 2014, 2021 and 2023 and most recently in Berlin this past season.

The Falcons and NFL will release more information about ticket and travel packages.

