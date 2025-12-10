Atlanta-based Coca-Cola names new CEO

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Company will have a new CEO in 2026, the company announced on Wednesday.

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun, 57, will take over as CEO, effective March 31, 2026.

Current CEO James Quincey, who has led the company for nine years, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board.

Braun joined Coca-Cola in 1996 and has served as President of the Greater China and South Korea, Brazil and Latin America operating units. He has served in his current role as EVP and COO since Jan. 1, 2025.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and have tremendous appreciation for everything James has done to lead the company,” Braun said. “I will focus on continuing the momentum we’ve built with our system. We’ll work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers. I’m excited about the future of our business and see huge opportunities in a fast-changing global market.”

He also holds an MBA from Georgia State University.

The company highlighted Quincey’s leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic and the addition of more than 10 billion-dollar brands.

“James Quincey is a transformative leader,” said David Weinberg, Coca-Cola’s lead independent director. “James set and executed a strategy that has built Coca-Cola’s status as a global leader."

