As south Georgia wildfires grow, organizations step up to help those affected

ATLANTA — In south Georgia, 52,000 acres of land are burning. But local groups are stepping up to help those displaced.

The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County has spread nearly 21,000 acres. It’s only 7% contained.

The Pineland Fire in nearby Clinch County is consuming 32,000 acres.

Evacuations are ongoing, and Sunday firefighters moved to a shift schedule after working seven days straight.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was live in northeast Atlanta at Red Cross headquarters for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

The Red Cross opened a third shelter Sunday to help people displaced by these fires.

This third shelter is in Jesup, roughly 30 miles north of the fire in Brantley County. It opened at 11 p.m. Saturday.

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The Red Cross has two other shelters -- one in Brunswick, the other in Lake Park, southeast of Valdosta.

Sunday afternoon, Mims spoke with the executive director of the American Red Cross of Southeast Georgia, Maria Center has lived in southeast Georgia for many years, and this disaster has gripped her heart like few others.

“It’s the sheer vastness of it, the acres and acres of blackened landscape,” she said.

She’s walked through the Red Cross shelters where men, women, children and pets have sought refuge.

Twenty-two people plus four pets were in the Brunswick shelter last night.

Officials say these wildfires have destroyed more than 120 homes.

The Red Cross shelters provide meals, assistance with medications, mental health counseling and a road map for rebuilding lives.

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