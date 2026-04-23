Georgia National Guard sending out aircraft to help fight wildfires

ATLANTA — The Georgia National Guard has sent four aircraft to help suppress wildfire across the southeastern part of the state.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne spoke with Col. Will Cox who says even more Blackhawks will head out on Friday.

The aircraft are armed with big orange buckets to dump water on the blaze.

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“We are all over the world supporting our national interests and here at home supporting the state in its time of need,” Col. Cox said.

He says the buckets on some of the helicopters can hold up to 2,000 gallons of water, while others are equipped with buckets that can carry about 660 gallons.

“We have the long line for the bucket. It’s roughly 100 feet. The bucket will be hanging about 100 feet underneath,” Col. Cox said while showing Winne one of the helicopters heading to south Georgia on Friday.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Rob Borden teaches Georgia National Guard pilots how to fight fires.

He says water for them to use can come from ponds and lakes in the area.

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“Once we get over the dip site, we’ll then bring the aircraft straight down until the bucket touches the water. The entire time we’re lowering the bucket, our crew chiefs in the back have visibility on the bucket and they’re calling our height above the water until it is in the water,” Borden said.

Col. Cox says Governor Brian Kemp declared the state of emergency taht sent the guard into action and operating under direction from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Georgia Forestry Commission.

“I am confident in what they are gonna be able to do down there to help Georgia Forestry in their plan in stopping the fire,” Col. Cox said.

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