Neighbors hoping their homes still standing as wildfire keeps spreading in south Georgia

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — As firefighters keep battling a wildfire in south Georgia, other first responders are staying on their toes keeping people safe.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is in Brantley County where nearly 90 homes have been destroyed by a wildfire.

In the last hour, police have had to completely shift where road blocks are.

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Monahan says that’s because this wildfire has extreme fire behavior, meaning it can quickly spread and change directions without notice.

Officials say that fire is now headed back toward areas that were already threatened once.

While Monahan was in the area on Thursday afternoon, he watched hot spots flare up and flames redevelop.

Those who live in the area are just hoping they have something to come back to after the fire.

Nearly 5,000 acres have burned and schools are closed the rest of the week.

“I came in Tuesday night at 1 o’clock because the suspense was killing me if I had a house or not,” Stanley Wall said.

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Wall’s suspense ended with relief, but some of his neighbors were not as fortunate.

“Mobile home burnt down right here, and this fire right here went right on down that away and burnt a friend of mine’s daddy’s house down,” Wall said.

Seth Dawkins with the Georgia Forestry Commission said that light, wind and higher humidity early in the day gave firefighters a chance to catch up on the fire.

“You can just feel it as soon as this dew cooks off, as soon as this humidity drops down, usually the magic number to have crazy fire activity is below 30%,” Dawkins said.

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