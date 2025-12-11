Atlanta Braves sign Mike Yastrzemski to 2-year contract

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed Mike Yastrzemski to a 2-year, $23 million contract on Wednesday. The deal includes a club option for 2028.

The 35-year-old will add to the team’s outfield depth for new Braves manager Walt Weiss next season.

Yastrzemski spent most of his career with the San Francisco Giants before the team traded him to the Kansas City Royals back in July. He finished the 2025 season with a .233 batting average, 46 RBI and 17 home runs in 146 games.

Yastrzemski’s contract will be for $9 million in 2026 and $10 million in 2027. The club’s 2028 option would be for $7 million with a $4 million buyout. He agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The outfielder’s last name will be familiar for baseball fans. His grandfather is Boston Red Sox legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

