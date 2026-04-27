Brush fires ignite in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters have responded to a couple of brush fires overnight.

The fire ignited in the wood line at the back of the Village at the Creek Apartments on North Indiana Creek Drive. It also got close to a man’s home that sits on the complex.

Crews also had to dose a smaller fire near a mosque.

A homeowner shows us how close the flames got to his property, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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DeKalb firefighters responded to another brush fire last week. Channel 2’s Darryn Moore reported live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from a fire on Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

The extreme drought conditions and fire danger across the state have fire departments on high alert.

“It doesn’t take much for a small fire to become a big fire. And that big fire to become a bigger fire,” DeKalb County Fire Battalion Chief Steven Vickery said on Thursday.

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