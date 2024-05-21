UGA quarterback sues Florida coach, booster over $13.85 million NIL deal that fell apart

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia quarterback is suing the University of Florida Head Coach Billy Napier along with a school booster. He claims he lost out on millions after a lucrative Name Image Likeness (NIL) deal fell apart.

Jaden Rashada, who played his freshman season at Arizona State, just transferred to UGA last month.

Back in 2022, Rashada was a highly-ranked quarterback recruit and committed to Florida. Rashada claims he was offered $13.85 million in a deal financed by automotive technology entrepreneur Hugh Hathcock.

Before he started at the school, Rashada’s attorney said the NIL deal was suddenly pulled.

The lawsuit alleges that Napier still offered Rashada $1 million if he stuck with Florida on signing day.

Rashada is now suing Napier and Hathcock for at least $10 million in damages in the first known lawsuit regarding NIL deals.

“Sadly, this type of fraud is becoming more commonplace in the Wild West that is today’s college NIL landscape,” said Rusty Hardin, a high-profile athlete attorney who is representing Rashada.

Channel 2 Action News received the following statement from University of Florida Athletic Association.

“We do not comment on ongoing litigation, and neither the University Athletic Association nor the University are named in the complaint. The UAA will provide for Coach Napier’s personal counsel, and we will direct all questions to those representatives,” spokesperson Steve McClain said.

