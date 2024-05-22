Walmart in Vine City reopening today after fire shut it down in 2022

ATLANTA — Walmart will hold a grand reopening for a location in the Vine City neighborhood in southwest Atlanta.

In Dec. 2022, a Walmart Supercenter on MLK Jr. Drive was heavily damaged by a fire and had to close.

Since the fire damage at the store, Walmart has converted the location into a Neighborhood Market, with the reopening Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

The company said it’s the first time in its history that a Supercenter has been turned into a Neighborhood Market, shifting from an all-products model to a grocery-focused model.

At the reopening event, Walmart officials will be joined by a variety of Atlanta leaders, including Mayor Andre Dickens.

In a statement released before the event, Dickens said the store will have a critical impact on Vince City.

“When the store closed in Vine City, the community was upset and held a vigil. I immediately met with Walmart leadership and worked with them through a variety of options to re-open the store and ensure this community would not remain a food desert,” Dickens said ahead of the reopening event. “I am grateful to Walmart for their commitment to re-invest in our community and join my administration’s efforts to improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Walmart company officials said reopening the building was a joint effort with city officials.

“When we committed to rebuilding this location, we knew how important it was to have meaningful discussions with both local officials and members of the community to identify what needs were most crucial. Then, we got to work building a store that met those necessities,” Limark Tucker, senior director and market manager overseeing the Vine City Walmart said. “We are thankful for the leadership of the City of Atlanta and Invest Atlanta. They have been very supportive of our efforts to provide these vital services in the community, and we will continue to work closely with them throughout this process.”

A statement from officials said local Walmart representatives, Dickens and other elected officials will provide comment about the reopened store’s impact before the ribbon cutting. Event attendees will also be able to participate in photo opportunities.

In addition to the store itself, Walmart said it will invest in the community through $12,500 in donations to various charities, including the Atlanta Community Food Bank ($2,000), H.O.P.E. Atlanta ($2,000), Warrior GMR Foundation ($2,500), Bearstrong, Inc. ($2,000), H.E.Y. Atlanta ($2,000) and Hands On Atlanta ($2,000).

