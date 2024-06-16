GA police searching for men they say are running scams at Family Dollar Store locations

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department are looking for two men accused of scamming a Family Dollar Store clerk on Wednesday.

Police say video surveillance caught the men inside of a Family Dollar Store location at 7360 Skidaway. Officials say one of the men distracted a store clerk, causing the clerk to become distracted, causing a fraudulent transaction to occur.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say it appears Family Dollar Stores are being targeted as a place where these scams are aimed, however, CCPD officials say all business owners and cash register operators need to be aware.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta History Center highlighting Hank Aaron with Juneteenth exhibit

©2024 Cox Media Group