Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dinner receipt is raising eyebrows – but not for the reasons she hoped

ATALNTA — What was supposed to be her latest show of support for former President Donald Trump has turned into internet fodder for those who are not fans of Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene posted a photo of her dinner receipt last week where she wrote “VOTE TRUMP! No tax on tips.”

The phrase refers to Trump’s recent remarks he made to supporters about his proposal to eliminate taxes on tips and wanted people to write about it on restaurant receipts.

“I absolutely LOVE President Trump’s plan for NO TAX ON TIPS!! Write it on every receipt you sign!” Greene said.

But the message on the receipt is not what got the most attention.

Greene left a hefty tip for her waiter, but the total on her bill was $721.

The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, had more than 5,600 comments on it as of the writing of this article.

“Sooooo who you’re really saying thank you to is President Biden for affording you the opportunity to go out to eat for SEVEN HUNDRED AND TWENTY ONE DOLLARS. Seems as though the Biden economy has been good to you,” @Out5p0ken said.

@JoJoFromJerz had a similar response:

“Hold the hell on… you’re out there every damn day telling us that the economy is ‘so bad’ the American people can’t afford groceries, yet you’re dropping $700 on a single restaurant meal!? That’s more than a helluva lot of people make in a week. Hell, it took me nearly 2 weeks to make that when I worked in education.

Yasmine Mary wrote, “The Biden economy must be good. $721 on a meal.”

Not all of the comments were negative. Several people showed their support for Greene and the idea.

Paul A. Szypula wrote, “Some leftist is going to complain at you now for “only” tipping $120 and not $122.04. Just wait. But yes, no tax on tips is great!”

@Jerry__Schultz said, “Taxing tips is just cruel.”

I’m going to start doing that when I go out to eat. @Tesla_Armando said.

