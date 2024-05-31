‘Bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body,’ merchandise to be used to get Dems elected, Crockett says

ATLANTA — The Texas Congresswoman at the center of a viral moment where she commented on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body,” says she is going to use money from the now-trademarked phrase to help elect people so Democrats can take back the house in November.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, of Texas, was on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday where she talked about the chaotic committee hearing where she made the now-infamous phrase.

“Unfortunately, there has been this situation with Marjorie where she is a bully, and no one ever responds. And so the idea was, she would just get away with it again. She basically just mimics Trump,” Crockett told the panel. “She is rewarded for her antics, and for the destruction of our institution.”

The panel asked Crockett about the criticism she has received for trademarking the phrase and fundraising off of it.

“This is about making sure that we can raise the monies. It’s so that I can help save our democracy. My money goes to frontliners people that are in fights to make sure that we can take the house,” Crockett said. There are people such as Trump, they want to peddle Bibles, pedal gym, shoes, pedal whatever it is in anything that he can sell. He’s going to sell it and he’s not doing it for his party. He’s doing it for himself. So what she meant for evil, in my opinion, God meant for good.”

Crockett’s trademark is to be used on clothing, including “hats, hoodies, socks, bottoms as clothing, t-shirts, and tops as clothing,” the application says.

In response to the trademark application, Greene told Fox News Digital that she was more than happy with her appearance.

“I’m so excited that I’m still alive and healthy and have done so much in life. And I think no matter what shape, size or how we look, we need to be ourselves, not telling women the only way to be attractive or accepted is to have fake boobs, fake hair, fake lashes, and injected faces,” Greene said. “I mean, we all wear makeup and do lashes and stuff sometimes, but it’s out of control. Women need a better message for women.”

Crockett said despite the chaos that unfolded during that committee hearing, she is willing to working with anyone.

“I will work with anybody that wants to make this a better country and we don’t have to agree on everything, but where we can find common ground. Let’s get to work and stop doing this ridiculousness,” Crockett said.

