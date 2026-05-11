Man stabbed in the head in NE Atlanta; suspect arrested

ATLANTA — A man was stabbed in the head during a dispute with his neighbor at 729 Bonaventure Ave NE on May 9, Atlanta PD said.

The stabbing happened around 3:17 a.m.

Walter Dixon, 68, was arrested at the scene and charged in connection with the stabbing, police said.

The victim was taken by emergency medical services to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates the stabbing happened during a dispute between the victim and his neighbor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group