Congressional Black Caucus says Rep. Greene’s comments on George Floyd ‘unhinged’ even for her

ATLANTA — The Congressional Black Caucus is firing back at Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying her comments about George Floyd were “unhinged” even for her.

Earlier this week, Greene posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of her being interviewed by reporters where she said she was tired of Democrats claiming she and other Republicans “worship Donald Trump.”

She then fired back saying that Democrats are still “worshiping convicted felon George Floyd.”

Trump was convicted last week in New York of 34 counts of falsifying business documents over hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“We have Jamie Raskin in there accusing us of worshiping Trump, worshiping a convicted felon. Well, yeah, so is George Floyd. And you all too. The media worships George Floyd. Democrats worship George Floyd. There were riots burning down the f****** country over George Floyd and Raskin sits there saying we’re worshiping (Trump). Excuse me, let me correct you, and this is really important, I don’t worship… I worship God. God. And Jesus is my savior. I don’t worship President Trump. And I’m really sick of the bulls*** antics I have to deal with lately from the Democrats,” Greene said.

This is unhinged even for @RepMTG.



Her actions are unacceptable even by the lowest of Republican standards.



George Floyd did not deserve to die, and a member of Congress should have the decency to acknowledge his humanity. https://t.co/mIAN297BX0 — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) June 4, 2024

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed on his neck for 9½ minutes on a street by a convenience store in Minneapolis. A bystander recovered video of the incident and of Floyd saying “I can’t breathe.”

His death touched off protests worldwide, some violent, and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism.

“Her actions are unacceptable even by the lowest of Republican standards,” the Black Caucus wrote.

Greene’s comments came after a heated hearing where she went after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former White House Chief Medical Advisor during the COVID-19 pandemic, about the origins of the COVID-19 virus and the nation’s pandemic response.

RELATED STORIES:

“You confessed that you made up the COVID rules including 6 feet social distance and masking of children,” Greene told Fauci.

“I never said I made anything up,” Fauci said.

“You admitted that you made it up,” Greene fired back.

“I didn’t say I made it up,” Fauci said.

During the hearing, Raskin apologized to Fauci and later posted his comments on social media saying: “Dr. Fauci has devoted his entire career to public health and fighting infectious diseases. Based on lies, Republicans are treating him like a convicted felon—oops, I bet he wishes they’d treat him like a convicted felon! "

Dr. Fauci has devoted his entire career to public health and fighting infectious diseases. Based on lies, Republicans are treating him like a convicted felon—oops, I bet he wishes they’d treat him like a convicted felon! pic.twitter.com/8jxV5QPZJm — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) June 4, 2024

Trump’s sentencing in the New York case is scheduled for July 11. He still faces criminal charges in three other cases, including here in Georgia.

RELATED NEWS:

Attorney says Trump’s New York conviction could be used against him in Georgia case Attorney Manny Arora said he sees the Georgia case as a heavier lift than the New York case.

©2024 Cox Media Group