Fauci says rhetoric from people like Marjorie Taylor Greene over COVID are why he gets death threats

ATLANTA — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the reason he continues to get death threats is because of the rhetoric from people like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Fauci was the former White House Chief Medical Advisor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greene went after Fauci during an hours-long hearing on Capitol Hill on Monday about the origins of the COVID-19 virus and the nation’s pandemic response.

“You confessed that you made up the COVID rules including 6 feet social distance and masking of children,” Greene told Fauci.

“I never said I made anything up,” Fauci said.

“You admitted that you made it up,” Greene fired back.

“I didn’t say I made it up,” Fauci said.

Some Republicans accuse Fauci of funding research that caused the pandemic and trying to sway experts from concluding the virus came from a lab.

“Americans were aggressively bullied, shamed and silenced for merely questioning or debating issues such as social distancing, masks, vaccines or the origins of,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said.

Fauci forcefully pushed back.

“These accusations being circulated that I influenced these scientists to change their minds by bribing them with millions of dollars in grant money is absolutely false and simply preposterous,” Fauci said.

Later in the evening, Fauci told CNN that the rhetoric from some lawmakers over the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason he continues to get death threats to this day.

“When you have performances like that unusual performance by Marjorie Taylor Greene in today’s hearing, those are the kind of things that drive up the death threats because there are a segment of the population out there that believe that kind of nonsense,” Fauci said.

Democrats defended Fauci’s leadership during the pandemic.

“(Fauci is) a public servant who has dedicated his life to advancing science, strengthening public health, and protecting each one of us,” Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan, said.

Democrats are urging the Republican majority committee to refocus their efforts.

“So we can get to the real business of putting people over politics and meaningfully preparing for future pandemics,” Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-California said.

