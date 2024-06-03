Mom of Gwinnett woman found dead in Tenn. says she was moments from picking her up when she vanished

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County woman whose remains were found in Tennessee said she was headed to pick her daughter up when she vanished.

Maurey-Ange Martinez, 20, vanished last August. Her remains were found earlier this month in a rural part of Chattanooga.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was across the street from the apartment complex in Cobb County where Martinez was last seen alive on Monday.

Newell spoke to Martinez’s mom, Anita Darling, said she never stopped searching for her daughter.

The last time Darling heard Martinez’s voice, she was minutes away from her.

“I was 9 minutes out and she called me from a number I didn’t recognize and said that she knew this person and they were taking her back to where she needed to be,” Darling said. “Exactly 10 p.m. that night was the last time she read my text. Very strange”

Police said that now, their focus is on who may have concealed Martinez’s death. They’ve identified several persons of interest.

Police said Martinez was reported missing in Gwinnett County, but then investigators tracked her to Cherokee County. She was last seen alive in Cobb County. Darling said it was a relief when her remains were foud.

“She’s not, you know, having things done to her,” Darling said. “She’s not being tortured. So there was this strange relief of that.”

Darling said she loved creating moments with the most important people in her life.

