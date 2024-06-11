Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Donald Trump to Jesus

ATLANTA — As former President Donald Trump rallied voters in Las Vegas over the weekend, the presumptive GOP nominee has some guests in attendance – Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As she spoke during the rally, she went after Democrats again for saying that Republicans worship a convicted felon.

“The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about ‘Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon.’ Well, you want to know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon. And he was murdered on a Roman cross,” Greene said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene in Vegas compares Trump to Jesus pic.twitter.com/R8l3fGUO0B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2024

Greene has been an ardent supporter of Trump and has been joining the chorus of Republicans who said that President Joe Biden and other Democrats have weaponized the Justice Department following Trump’s conviction on 34 counts for falsifying records in New York over hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the days leading up to the 2016 election.

With the conviction of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018, it’s hard to tell if Republicans will continue with that line of rhetoric.

ABC’s Jon Carl said during the network’s special report on Hunter Biden’s conviction that the ruling could take some of the wind out of that argument.

“You hear over and over again from the Trump campaign, from Donald Trump himself, from Republicans that the system is rigged, that the system is rigged in such a way to go after Donald Trump. Well, here you have … federal prosecution of the president’s son and a pretty extraordinary one at that,” Carl said.

After the jury’s decision was announced, President Joe Biden said he would accept the outcome of the case and “will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

“Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that,” the president said in a statement.

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it’s unclear whether she would give him time behind bars. The judge did not set a sentencing date.

Over the weekend, Greene posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the DOJ was only going after Hunter Biden to “create sympathy for Joe Biden.”

The DOJ is “prosecuting” Hunter Biden on gun charges and trying to create sympathy for Joe Biden.



The DOJ should be prosecuting Hunter for not registering under FARA while he & his family made tens of millions from foreign countries since Joe was VP!



And Joe was in on it! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 9, 2024

In a statement from the Trump campaign, it said:

“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine. Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

