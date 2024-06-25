Family of woman killed at Buckhead nightclub faces accused gunman in court

ATLANTA — A 21-year-old man charged in a deadly shooting that killed two people and injured four others at a Buckhead nightclub last month will remain in jail after a judge postponed his bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause said she had concerns about moving forward with the bond hearing for Karanji Reese because his attorney was never notified about the hearing.

“Through the efforts of my staff, I cannot locate any record that Mr. Conner was notified that this hearing was supposed to take place today,” she explained. “I’m concerned (about) deprivation of due process if I force Mr. Connor to go forward today.”

Krause added that although a magistrate judge had already denied bond for Reese, a decision would have to be made by a superior court judge because he’s facing multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

She rescheduled the bond hearing for July 2.

The hearing took place in front of a packed courtroom, where the grieving family and friends of Mari Creighton, 21, came face-to-face with their loved ones’ accused killer for the first time since his arrest.

“It was very hard seeing him,” said Mari’s mom, Tracey Eason. “I’m already grieving and to see him and to sit there and wait for so long, it’s just a lot of emotions for me.”

Many people showed up to court wearing Mari’s favorite color, pink.

“That’s what’s driving me,” she added. " Mari has so many people, family and friends who love her and that’s what keeps us going.”

Channel 2 also spoke with Mari’s two sisters who expressed the anger and sadness they felt while sitting just feet from Reese.

“I’m just filled with hatred, honestly,” Mari’s sister, Tiffany Eason said. " I just hate him honestly. I just hate what they did. I hate everyone that’s involved because my sister had absolutely nothing to do with this.”

Eason told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that her 22-year-old daughter was injured by the gunfire, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

“It’s just upsetting to see him here and Mari’s not,” added Mari’s sister, Telia Wheeler. " We just miss her and we just never gonna stop.”

Reese has retained criminal defense attorney Malcolm Conner.

“We’re not going to litigate this case in the media,” Conner said.

“Our hearts definitely goes out to all the families that were affected by this senseless matter,” he said. “This is a very serious matter and multiple parties are affected. We don’t know if there were multiple shooters. We don’t know at this moment.”

Atlanta police have not confirmed or denied if they’re searching for a second gunman, citing the ongoing investigation.

Reese, who turned himself into police on June 5, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On May 12, Atlanta police responded to multiple reports of gunfire at the Elleven45 Lounge on Peachtree Road.

The gunfire killed Creighton, a volleyball player at Albany State University and 20-year-old Nakyris Ridley, who police confirmed was the intended target.

Creighton’s niece, Taylor Holmes, 22, was one of the four gunshot victims who survived the mass shooting.

Earlier this month, she spoke exclusively with Seiden about the incident and her recovery.

“I’ve been doing good,” she said. “I just started therapy so things are progressing.”

“That was my best friend,” she added. I just hate she’s not here to see life. She lit up the room everywhere she would go. She was just a sweet soul.”

Since the deadly mass shooting, the nightclub has been hit with four lawsuits.

Its owners are also facing a suit from the city of Atlanta, which is trying to permanently close the nightclub.

The club’s registered agent, Djibril Dafe, agreed to a 60-day closure of the club while preparing for an evidentiary hearing.

