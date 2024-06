Man turns himself in after shooting at Buckhead club that killed 2, injured 4

ATLANTA — A man wanted in connection with a shooting that killed two women and injured four more people at a Buckhead club last month has surrendered to Atlanta police.

Karanji Reese, 21, turned himself in for the shootings on Wednesday. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and a gun charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mariam “Mari” Creighton, 21, and Nakyris Ridley, 20, were killed in the Mother’s Day shooting at the Elleven45 Lounge.

Creighton, a college volleyball player, was at the club celebrating her niece’s birthday.

The other four victims survived their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

RELATED STORIES:

On Wednesday’s Creighton’s parents filed a lawsuit against the lounge.

The lawsuit accuses the club of negligence and details how Creighton was an innocent bystander at the club that night, saying that the club allowed an armed person onto the premises.

“The Defendants allowed an armed individual(s) to enter and remain inside the crowded Premises for an extended period of time where alcohol was served,” stated the lawsuit.

It went on to say how the club was “poorly maintained” and “unsafe”, and a “haven for dangerous conduct.”

The lawsuit claims that had the club taken reasonable measures, Creighton would still be alive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

City files to have Buckhead club shut down after college volleyball player shot, killed

©2024 Cox Media Group