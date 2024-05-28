City files to have Buckhead club shut down after college volleyball player shot, killed

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta is taking legal action against a popular Buckhead nightclub after a gunman shot and killed two people and injured four others inside. it happened earlier this month.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden learned some of the accusations against the nightclub.

“It’s just senseless my sister was just out having a good time and now our lives are just altered forever,” Mari Creighton’s sister Tiffany Eason said.

It’s been two weeks since a gunman opened fire inside Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead killing two people, including 21-year-old Mari Creighton and injuring four others.

The city of Atlanta is seeking a temporary restraining order in an attempt to shut down the popular nightclub on Peachtree Road.

According to the complaint filed on Friday, attorneys for the city are asking the courts to declare the business a public nuisance claiming it “failed to provide for adequate security and safeguards to protect its patrons and those within the vicinity from harm.”

The complaint also cites numerous incidents since 2020 in which “APD has responded to at least 12 calls for service as a result of fatal shootings, attempted shootings, stabbings, threats of harm, physical altercations, larceny and disorderly conduct.”

One of the most serious incidents included in the complaint happened on “August 8, 2020, when police responded to shots fired at the club and found a man armed with an AR-15 rifle in his hand and a pistol in his pocket.

There’s also the most recent reported act of violence when police say a gunman, who is still on the streets, shot and killed 20-year-old Nakyris Ridley after investigators say the two began fighting inside the club.

The shooter also killed Creighton, a rising senior and volleyball player at Albany State University.

Creighton’s niece, 22-year-old Taylor Homes was also hit by gunfire. But she, along with three others, survived the deadly encounter.

“We want whoever did this to be caught and we just want everyone to know how much she was loved,” Creighton’s sister, Telia Wheeler said.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the owners of the club who are named in the complaint but have not yet heard back.

