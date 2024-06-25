New video shows piles of undelivered mail from Palmetto sorting facility as delays continue

ATLANTA — Sen. Jon Ossoff says the delays with the U.S. Postal Service are impacting metro court systems.

Channel 2 Action News has obtained new video of piles of undelivered mail from the Palmetto sorting center.

The delays got unbearable in February when USPS opened up the facility which was supposed to be a distribution center to make things more efficient in Georgia.

But because of mismanagement, the center did the opposite, and that made Congress get involved.

Ossoff has personally demanded updates from the Postmaster General since he made promises in a senate hearing to several elected officials.

Thousands of people across Fulton County said they have not been getting their checks and notices from the court for things like evictions and court appearances.

“These are not mailing catalogs, these are not solicitations,” Ossoff said.

Federal lawmakers continue to pressure USPS for answers on metro Atlanta mail delays

