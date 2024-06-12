Federal lawmakers continue to pressure USPS for answers on metro Atlanta mail delays

PALMETTO, Ga. — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff continued putting pressure on the U.S. Postal Service regarding ongoing mail delivery delays in the metro Atlanta area.

It’s the latest step by the senator to get answers for residents as the federal agency remains under fire for months of delayed deliveries and other problems, stemming from the opening and operation of a new distribution center in Palmetto.

A group of Georgia’s House members toured the facility on Monday, weeks after Sen. Ossoff himself was taken through the troubled distribution center.

Ossoff sent a new letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday urging him to resolve the ongoing mail delays and requested another update by Monday as DeJoy’s 60-day deadline to restore service to normal draws closer.

DeJoy set that deadline for himself on April 16 while testifying under oath at a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.

Ossoff said in a statement that as the 60-day deadline approaches, he is again asking for updates about the USPS’ on-time delivery statistics, and if DeJoy will be able to meet the deadline he set for himself.

“I want to reiterate that it is urgent that the performance of USPS delivery in Georgia improve immediately. Georgians are tired of waiting. They deserve better,” Sen. Ossoff wrote to DeJoy. “And as I have repeatedly said, postal workers working diligently everyday to deliver the mail on time deserve the infrastructure and management competence to enable them to do so. As the chief executive officer of USPS, it is incumbent on you to provide that leadership.”

The senator went further, saying that the blame was not on postal workers, who “have tough jobs. This is a question of management, competent management,” quoting his comments after the May 30 tour of the Palmetto facility.

Similar sentiments were shared by Georgia’s congressional members after their tour of the Palmetto distribution center on Monday.

“They obviously had problems delivering the mail,” Rep. Mike Collins said. “They’re still having problems delivering the mail.”

