‘It’s bad management’ Georgia congressman wants answers over postal delays, alleged fraud

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has told you that Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and Rep. Barry Loudermilk launching a bipartisan inquiry about alleged fraud, mail theft, and check washing at the Marietta postal facility.

Now, Loudermilk is expressing his concerns about mail delays and operational breakdowns occurring inside the United States Postal Service across the state.

“We’re getting more phone calls about doing something about the Postal Services. It’s probably equal to the concerns we have about the Southern Border. It’s affecting businesses, it’s affecting individuals, and it has the potential to affect the upcoming election, as well as the tax season. Taxes are due this week,” Loudermilk said.

The congressman said mail delays and operational breakdowns inside the USPS are just not acceptable.

“It’s poor planning, it’s bad management,” Loudermilk said.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has been searching for answers for months now, asking for transparency in the problems affecting the federal agency.

“I’ve asked for the Postmaster General to come down to the facility in Palmetto and visit it with me. So, let’s take a look at what’s going on. And more importantly, tell us how you’re going to fix it and fix it quickly,” Loudermilk said.

Loudermilk said all Georgians deserve to have access to the mail to pay bills, get medication, file their taxes, and he is demanding answers from Postmaster General Louis Dejoy.

“I would encourage the Postal Service and the postmaster, don’t start another one of these until you fix this one, and learn from the mistakes that you made. Let us know, is it a staffing problem? Is it a technology problem? Or is it just poor planning? That you’re trying to move all these distribution centers into one and you just don’t have the resources to do it? We need to know before you take another step further,” Loudermilk said.

Loudermilk is offering suggestions for Georgians during these mail disruptions and delays. As we are just 4 days away from Tax Day, he said to make sure if you have payments to the ITS, that you send your return first class, certified mail, and that it is postmarked before April 15.

Also, if you are voting absentee ballot, make sure you secure your ballot at a drop box location instead of sending it through the USPS.

