Man trying to get wife out of jail after she was charged with murder in son’s dirt bike crash death

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father is fighting to get his wife out of jail because police charged her with murder after their son’s deadly dirt bike crash.

The deadly crash killed their 14-year-old son, who was riding a dirt bike without headlights while attempting to cross six lanes of traffic on Lawrenceville Highway, according to police.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is speaking to the husband about why he doesn’t believe his wife would put their son in danger for Channel 2 Action News at 5.

Her husband says he’s hoping a judge can release her with a bond so she can come home and plan their son’s funeral.

