Man arrested after shooting at coworker on Emory University campus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested after police say he shot at one of his coworkers on Thursday morning.

Daniel Clark, 59, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a weapon in a school safety zone and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Emory police issued an emergency alert for Emory Point area around 8:22 a.m. Thursday and asked people to avoid the area.

Police say Clark and another coworker got into an argument at a restaurant in the building. They say Clark then went to his car and came back to the kitchen with a gun.

As he left the restaurant, he pointed his gun at a second coworker.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one was hurt in the incident, police say.

Emory University said the Clark is “no longer permitted on Emory’s campuses or in any Emory facilities.”

He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Apalachee school shooting: 15-year-old victim describes shooting to VP Harris Natalie Griffith was shot at least twice in the shoulder and arm area and had to undergo surgery.

©2024 Cox Media Group