Apalachee school shooting: Funeral for Christian Angulo planned for Friday

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The funeral service for Christian Angulo, a victim of the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County will be held on Friday morning.

The mass will be held at Saint Matthew Catholic Church in Winder at 11 a.m. and will be led in Spanish, with a homily in English.

Angulo, 14, was killed along with student Mason Schermerhorn and Apalachee High teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie on Sept. 4 when Colt Gray, also a student at the school, brought in an assault-style firearm and began firing on students and staff.

“He was so loved by many. His loss was so sudden and unexpected. We are truly heartbroken,” Angulo’s sister Lisette said in a post on the GoFundMe page for Angulo. “He was a very good kid and very sweet and so caring.”

Memorial services for Schermerhorn, Aspinwall and Irimie have already been held.

The nine other victims injured during the shooting incident were taken to various hospitals for treatment, and some have since been released back to their homes to continue recovering. Not all of the victims have been identified.

