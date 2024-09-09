She’s still in pain:’ Family of 2 Apalachee High School shooting victims detail recovery

WINDER, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News learned new details about the recovery process for some of the young Apalachee High School shooting victims.

Both Natalie Griffith and Melany Garcia suffered gunshot wounds to the arm.

“A bullet went across her chest and through her arm and the other shot was through her wrist,” Doug Griffith told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Griffith said his daughter, Natalie, underwent surgeries to save a part of her arm and hand.

“She’s still in pain,” Griffith said.

“The shot (went) through the wrist (and) did a lot of damage,” he explained.

Natalie Griffith was one of nine shooting victims to survive the Apalachee High School mass shooting.

Four people, including two teachers and two students, died.

Doug Griffith said his daughter’s road to recovery will be long.

“How it heals is going to determine whether they can do anything else right now. It’s just going to be a slow healing process,” Griffith said.

“It’s really hard to have a child hurt and everybody in the community too,” Maria Solorcano told Washington in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Solorcano is the grandmother of shooting survivor, Melany Garcia.

“Obviously we’re very affected,” Solorcano said.

According to the Garcia family’s GoFundMe page, Garcia suffered from a gunshot wound that shattered a bone in her arm.

Solorcano said her daughter should be released from the hospital soon.

“She’s just a great child. A very sweet soft child,” Maria Solorcano said.

