Survivor of shooting at Apalachee High School returns home from hospital

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Saturday, Melany Garcia’s mother said doctors released her from the hospital.
She was able to go home.
She is one of nine survivors of the Apalachee High School shooting.
A bullet hit her in the shoulder.
Her mother, Jackelyn Garcia, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco on Friday that she underwent surgery to close the wound, and doctors thought the bone was aligned enough to heal on its own.
She is 15 years old.
“She’s a normal young teen who loves to be with friends, play soccer, and spend time with family, and none of those hobbies will ever be the same now,” said Hannah Nemeth.
Nemeth organized an online fundraiser to help her family recover.
13 people were shot in the deadly attack. Four died. Two of them were students. Two were teachers. Out of the nine survivors, eight are students and one is a teacher.
