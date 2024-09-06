At least 6 teens arrested across metro Atlanta for making social media threats against schools

ATLANTA — In the days since a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, at least six students have been arrested for making threats against schools on social media.

Four people were killed in the Apalachee High School shooting on Wednesday: teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn.

Nine other people were shot and wounded. Some of them remain hospitalized and others have since been released from the hospital.

Here are the students who have been arrested and charged for making threats.

Athens-Clarke County

A 12-year-old boy has been charged for posting pictures of firearms with the names of various Clarke County Schools. Investigators say he did not have any weapons.

He has been charged with terroristic threats and detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Gainesville

A 14-year-old was arrested by Gainesville police just a few hours after the Apalachee High School shooting for making threats on social media. The teen was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

Hall County

Two teenagers have been arrested for what deputies describe as dozens of reports of several threats against Hall County Schools.

Jaymon Alan Justice, 17, of Flowery Branch and a 13-year-old are in custody.

Justice is being charged as an adult with terroristic threats and acts and disruption or interference with the operation of public schools. He tagged Cherokee Bluff High School in a post.

The 13-year-old threatened to perform an act of violence at Johnson High School and South Hall Middle School, according to deputies. That teen was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville to face juvenile complaints of terroristic threats and disruption or interference with the operation of public schools.

Jackson County

On the bus on Wednesday afternoon, a 15-year-old talked about the Apalachee High School shooting and said he was “planning on finishing the job” by shooting a Jackson County School. He was also taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

Newton County

A 13-year-old has been charged with threatening students and staff at Eastside High School. He’s been charged with terroristic threats and acts and is currently being held in the Juvenile Court System.

