Man shot 16-year-old Cobb County girl several times before shooting, trying to stab himself

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have identified a man they say shot and killed a teenage girl on Friday.

Police were called to a home on Fringe Flower Drive just before 9:30 a.m. where they found 57-year-old Alejandro Mario Bencomo Aguilar suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When they approached him, they say Aguilar tried to stab himself with a knife.

While searching the house, police found a 16-year-old girl in an upstairs bedroom who had been shot several times. She was ultimately declared dead. Her identity has not been released.

Aguilar was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery and is recovering.

He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the home on Friday where multiple neighbors told her that Aguilar was the girl’s stepfather. Police have not confirmed that information.

A neighbor also said the victim was a Pebblebrook High School student.

A Cobb County Schools spokesperson sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News about the shooting:

“We are aware of a tragedy at the home of one of our students. As we mourn with the family, we are respecting their request for privacy during this impossible time.”

