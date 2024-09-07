CDC issues egg recall, warns of Salmonella outbreak in multiple states

ATLANTA — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a recall alert after a Salmonella outbreak was linked to eggs.

So far there have been two dozen people hospitalized from the outbreak, which the CDC said was linked to eggs sold by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC.

A federal investigation into the outbreak is active, with the federal agency saying the eggs under recall were sold to stores and restaurants in Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Eggs sold by Milo Poultry Farms LLC are being recalled after a strain of Salmonella was found in a packing facility and hen egg-laying house, according to federal officials.

The CDC said that as of Friday, 65 people had gotten sick from the Salmonella outbreak.

“As of September 6, 2024, a total of 65 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 9 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 23, 2024, to August 10, 2024. Of 63 people with information available, 24 have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported,” the CDC said in a statement.

According to the CDC the recall is focused on eggs:

Sold to stores and restaurants in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois

All chicken egg types, such as cage-free, or organic

All cases and carton sizes

Labeled with “Milo’s Poultry Farms” or “Tony’s Fresh Market”

All expiration dates

To help curb the potential for illness from the impacted eggs, the CDC provided the following recommendations:

Do not eat any recalled eggs . Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

that may have touched the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms:

The CDC says typical Salmonella symptoms usually start between six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria and most people who get it recover without the need for treatment between four days to a week after.

However, “some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization,” according to the federal health agency.

Severe Salmonella symptoms include:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that does not improve

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting to the point you cannot keep down liquids

Dehydration, including lessened urination, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy while standing up

For businesses or households that have come into contact with the affected eggs from the recall, the CDC Said you should not sell or serve the recalled eggs, and should wash and sanitize any items or surfaces that the eggs came into contact with.

