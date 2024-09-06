Father of Rich Homie Quan reflects on son’s life

ATLANTA — Millions of rap fans are grieving the death of an Atlanta icon.

Rapper Rich Homie Quan died Thursday at an Atlanta hospital at age 34. He was found unresponsive in his home and then rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still trying to determine his cause of death but foul play is not suspected.

Beloved by millions, Rich Homie Quan gained mainstream fame through trap singles like “Type of Way” and “Walk Thru.”

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke exclusively with the late rapper’s father, Corey Lamar on Friday.

Right now, the cause of his death remains under investigation

Lamar got emotional as he talked about what it was like to watch his son mature into a loving and caring father of five.

“He had all his kids with him and he was happy, because I don’t think he had ever just had all of them,” Lamar said.

Rich Homie Quan, whose real name was Dequantes Lamar, grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Dekalb County’s Mcnair High School

Jewel Wicker, an entertainment and culture reporter who has written for Billboard, GQ and the New York Times

“He had these really hyper-local lyrics but these melodies and these hooks that were really accessible and pop-friendly and mainstream and I think that’s what the appeal of him as an artist was,” she said. “He was a really integral part of Atlanta Sound and the way that it took the global stage.”

Lamar told Channel 2 Action News that they are still working on finalizing the funeral plans but he wanted to thank all of his son’s friends and fans for all of their support and prayers during this dificult time.

