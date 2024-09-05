Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan dead at 34

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan has died, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden. He was 34.

The rapper, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died on Thursday.

The medical examiner’s office says they were informed by Grady Memorial Hospital of his death.

An autopsy will be performed on Lamar’s body on Friday.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was outside of a home in southwest Atlanta owned by an LLC registered to Lamar, according to business and Fulton County property records.

Police say they were called to Lamar’s home just before 11:30 a.m. They say he was unresponsive when they arrived.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no word on how he died or what led to his death.

Variety reports that Lamar was best known for his trap music and collaborations with rappers like Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and Young Thug.

His 2015 single “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” was his highest-charting solo single.

Lamar’s name was mentioned in the trial against rapper Young Thug and alleged criminal street gang YSL as recently as this week.

